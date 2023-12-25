Burt Wealth Advisors Has $4.99 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

