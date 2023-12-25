Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

