Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$33.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

