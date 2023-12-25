Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

