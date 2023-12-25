CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareDx Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CareDx stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Featured Articles
