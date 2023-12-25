CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.4 %
CTRE stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
