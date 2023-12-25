Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
