Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.