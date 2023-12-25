Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
