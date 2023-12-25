Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carver Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

