Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $273.81 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

