Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Head to Head Analysis

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp $818.70 million 3.95 $360.64 million $5.06 8.81

Analyst Ratings

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benchmark Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 30.02% 14.40% 1.64%

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

