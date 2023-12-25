CAVA Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CAVA Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $854,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.