CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 2,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.