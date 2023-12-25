CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 242,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

