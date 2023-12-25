CGN Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

