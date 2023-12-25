Chardan Capital Weighs in on Passage Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Passage Bio in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 87.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 77.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

