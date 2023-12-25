Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $168.75 on Monday. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

