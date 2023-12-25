CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,047 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

