Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $7,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

