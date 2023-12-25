Comcast Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the cable giant will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.