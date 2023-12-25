Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8,659.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Comerica Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMA opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.