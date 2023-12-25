Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 221,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $732.04 million, a P/E ratio of 122.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.27%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.