Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $93.64 million 0.24 -$260.69 million ($61.35) -0.03 Kandi Technologies Group $117.81 million 2.04 -$12.12 million ($0.05) -54.79

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -931.66% -246.84% -78.83% Kandi Technologies Group -3.28% -1.11% -0.92%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ideanomics and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

