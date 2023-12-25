Comparing Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 0 2 2 0 2.50 freenet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $34.19 billion 3.95 $4.33 billion N/A N/A freenet $2.69 billion 1.24 $83.54 million $0.97 26.81

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than freenet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 14.64% 31.19% 16.89% freenet 4.10% 16.37% 6.74%

Risk and Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats freenet on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides app-based Internet products. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, installation, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the radio and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT solutions, and other services; and voice and data services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, callmobile.de, freenet FLEX, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, GRAVIS, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

