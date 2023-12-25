Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 8,502 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07.

Confluent Trading Down 0.1 %

CFLT opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.66. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

