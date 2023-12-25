Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $237.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

