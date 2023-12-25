Contrasting Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) & MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) and MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimadzu and MicroVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.84 MicroVision $660,000.00 736.93 -$53.09 million ($0.43) -5.95

Shimadzu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroVision. MicroVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimadzu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A MicroVision N/A -79.14% -58.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Shimadzu and MicroVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Shimadzu and MicroVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroVision 0 1 0 0 2.00

MicroVision has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given MicroVision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Shimadzu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of MicroVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MicroVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc. develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems. In addition, it develops 1st Generation LRL module. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

