Contrasting Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) and BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of BrightView shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and BrightView’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A $1.28 108.43 BrightView $2.82 billion 0.28 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -65.62

Profitability

Wolters Kluwer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolters Kluwer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A BrightView -0.27% 3.55% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wolters Kluwer and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightView 0 2 0 0 2.00

BrightView has a consensus target price of $7.95, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Given BrightView’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Summary

BrightView beats Wolters Kluwer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It provides solutions for hospitals, clinics, other healthcare providers, individual clinicians and students, nursing and medical schools and libraries, retail pharmacies, payers, and life sciences organizations. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It provides solutions for accounting firms, corporate finance, tax and auditing departments, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance segment offers technology-enabled services and solutions for legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and regulatory reporting. It serves legal, compliance, and risk professionals in corporations, small businesses, law firms, insurers, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, leasing companies, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides evidence-based information, actionable insights, and integrated workflow solutions that help customers to make the right decisions and streamline compliance. It enables legal and compliance professionals, and operational risk managers, as well as environmental, health, and safety managers to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence in law firms, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

