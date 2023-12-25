Cooper Financial Group Acquires 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

