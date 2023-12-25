Cooper Financial Group Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $258.43 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.52 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

