Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $313.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

