Cooper Financial Group Sells 159 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

