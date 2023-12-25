Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.50 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
