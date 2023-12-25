Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.50 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.