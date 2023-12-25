Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

V stock opened at $258.43 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.52 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

