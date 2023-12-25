Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

