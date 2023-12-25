CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
