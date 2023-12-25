CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

