CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Critical Comparison

Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laser Master International and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 7.21% -49.51% 11.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laser Master International and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laser Master International 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CPI Card Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.08%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Laser Master International.

19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Laser Master International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laser Master International and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $475.74 million 0.46 $36.54 million $2.85 6.65

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Laser Master International.

Risk & Volatility

Laser Master International has a beta of 6.29, meaning that its share price is 529% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Laser Master International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

