CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

