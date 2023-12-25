CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Stories
