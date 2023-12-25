Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Read Our Latest Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.97%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.