Critical Survey: Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Data Knights Acquisition and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -40.84 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 2.71 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A -5.55% FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Frome, the United Kingdom.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.