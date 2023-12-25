Cwm LLC Acquires 974 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

