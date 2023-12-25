D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.