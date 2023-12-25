Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $297,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.