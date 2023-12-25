Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.52 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

