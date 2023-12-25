Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

DAWN opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -1.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 1,913,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 934,022 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

