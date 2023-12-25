DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 132 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

