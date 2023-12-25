DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,689 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 40.0% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.87 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

