DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,738 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,847 shares of company stock worth $390,927. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.