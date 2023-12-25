DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,792 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of REG opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

