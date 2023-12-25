DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,402 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

