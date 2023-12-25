DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.9 %

VeriSign stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total transaction of $409,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,306 shares in the company, valued at $104,848,545.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

